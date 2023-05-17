Tyrese Haliburton to host second annual youth basketball camp in July

For the second consecutive season, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is hosting a youth basketball camp in central Indiana.

I can tell you from attending last August at the Pacers Athletic Center, Haliburton is very involved. He bounced around from group to group and mixed in a combination of instruction, playing against campers and fun.

And several Pacers coaches and teammates stopped by to see the camp and support Haliburton.

Who: For boys and girls in grades 1-8

When: July 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Warren Central High School

Cost: $199 — and save 10% at sign-up with my promo code “SCOTT”

Full details from ProCamps:

The Simple Truth Tyrese Haliburton Youth Basketball ProCamp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 who want to learn the fundamentals of basketball, and receive tips and hands-on instruction from one of the best in the game. The camp will take place at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, IN on July 22-23, 2023. Participants will have the opportunity to work directly with Haliburton and other local coaches to learn new techniques, and improve their overall performance. In addition to drills and scrimmages, each participant will receive a team photo, limited-edition camp t-shirt, and a souvenir autograph. They will have the opportunity to meet and learn from Tyrese, ask questions, and receive feedback on their performance – ensuring that participants leave with new knowledge and memories to last a lifetime. Registration for the Tyrese Haliburton Youth Basketball ProCamp is now open, and early bird pricing is available until spots become limited. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot. Scholarship opportunities are also available for families in need. Visit TyreseHaliburtonCamp.com for more information.

Myles Turner has has hosted a free youth camp back home in Dallas for many years, but for the first time, he plans to host one in Indy in August. Details to come.

