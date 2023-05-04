Kevin and Curt Recall Their First Time Watching the Indy 500

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they catch up on some twitter questions that Kevin has received the last few days, including one question where they recount the first time that they watched the Indy 500. Additionally, they spend some time on the news of Juan Pablo Montoya joining Rick Ware Racing for sprint car races and spend some time debating if there is a chance that a driver outside the power four teams can win the Indy 500 and finish inside the top ten in the points standings.