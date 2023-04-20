Will Colts Address Defense In Draft?

The focus all offseason for the Colts has been on the quarterback position, and for good reason.

It is common knowledge at this point how the Colts have struggled at the game’s most important position since Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season. Finally, the team appears to be in a position to grab their next franchise signal caller. Beyond quarterback, they are also expected to try and beef up their offensive line or wide receiver room during the 2nd and 3rd days of the draft.

However, could we see the team go defense at some point?

It’s certainly not out of the question. General Manager Chris Ballard has long made it known that he believes a solid defense is paramount in today’s NFL, and that the key to a good defense is up front in the trenches. The Colts’ defense was good last year, however, there were multiple games that saw the pass rush dry up, and the defense wilt when it mattered most.

When it comes to the defensive line, the Colts are in need of a dominant edge rusher. Yannick Ngakoue, whom the Colts had hoped would provide consistent edge pressure while Deforest Buckner ate up double teams, will not be back. Ngakoue did lead the team with 9.5 sacks, but he only provided 41 total pressures, and was never really a factor against the run game.

The Colts did bring in former 49er Samson Ebukam to reinforce the defensive line, but there is still a need for more pressure off the edge. More than likely, the Colts will focus on offensive players during the first 3 rounds of the draft. Don’t be surprised, however, should they decide to add a young pass rusher during the 2nd day of the draft.

Should the Colts decide to address their defensive line, that player will enter an ideal situation with the opportunity to learn from and play with one of the game’s premier defensive tackles, Deforest Buckner. Buckner, who recently restructured his contract to give the team more space, also has reiterated his commitment to playing and having success in Indianapolis.

Buckner made an appearance on The Ride With JMV during Thursday’s show; he spoke about how he doesn’t like the concept of a rebuild. “Rebuild is just not a word you like to hear” he said. “I’ve heard that word before, and I’ve been a part of it, and it is a tolling couple of years.”

Listen to the full conversation below, and tune in to The Ride With JMV from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!