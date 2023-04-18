Purdue Athlete Zach Edey to Put Name in NBA Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball player Zach Edey is putting his name in the NBA draft.

Edey Tweeted a message to his followers Tuesday, in which he said, “I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches, and our fans mean to me…With that being said, I’m putting my name in the NBA draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”

His decision means that he could become a professional basketball player. However, he could also choose to first finish his degree at Purdue University.

He ended his message by saying, “I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what’s next! Stay tuned.”

Edey is a 7-foot-4 center, who was recently named the National Player of the Year in men’s college basketball.

