Former Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Brey Joins Atlanta Hawks Staff

ATLANTA–Former Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Brey is headed to the NBA. He’ll be joining the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff.

No specific role has been finalized yet, nor will it be until after the season is over. The Hawks are in the NBA playoffs right now. They face the Boston Celtics tonight in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They trail that series 1-0.

The Head Coach of the Hawks is Quin Snyder. Brey and Snyder have a history.

While an assistant at Duke, Brey coached Snyder, who played four seasons for the Blue Devils. Snyder joined coach Mike Krzyzewski’s staff in 1995. That is the same year Brey left Duke to become a head coach at Delaware. Brey coached at Delaware from 1995-2000. He went to Notre Dame in 2000.

Brey decided to step down as Notre Dame’s coach after the end of this past season following 23 years in South Bend. He was 483-280 overall with the Fighting Irish, leading the school to 13 NCAA tournaments.

