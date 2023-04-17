How Long Will Colts Rebuild Take?

The Indianapolis Colts, after several years of thinking they were close to competing for a title, have finally embraced their long-overdue rebuild.

That rebuild will begin in full on April 27th, when they will presumably draft a quarterback with the 4th overall selection in the NFL Draft. There are, however, many more holes on the Colts roster that need to be filled; too many to fill in one offseason. Then there is also the fact that whomever the Colts tab as their next franchise quarterback will probably start out the season on the bench behind veteran Gardner Minshew. Minshew is certainly capable of playing well, but he isn’t capable of single-handedly turning around a team’s fortunes.

All these factors point to 2023 being a year that is more about player growth than wins and losses. Beyond this year, however, the future is a little murkier.

A big part of the Colts’ prospects depends on the development of the quarterback they take in the draft. Should that quarterback be Anthony Richardson, the highly talented but extremely raw Florida Gator, the Colts may elect to essentially redshirt him for his rookie season while he learns how to be a pro. Even if the Colts manage to get a “pro-ready” QB like Will Levis, he still more than likely won’t start until the 2nd half of the season at the earliest.

The fact is, that with GM Chris Ballard returning, and being given the keys to select the next franchise signal caller, this rebuild has a life expectancy of at least 3 years. Ballard will be tied at the hip to the quarterback he chooses to draft, and his fate will depend on how that player, and the team, develops. Jim Irsay has proven time and time again to be a patient owner when it comes to his general managers; he will give Ballard the time to make things right.

For Colts fans, that could mean getting prepared for a few more years of losing.

JMV spoke to Jake Query from the morning show Kevin & Query on Monday. Jake and John spoke about, among other things, the Colts and their potential interest in Anthony Richardson. Jake gave his thoughts on if the team should be enamored with him because of his measurables. They also discuss Will Levis, and how he compares to Richardson.

Listen to that conversation, and more, below!