2023 Colts Mock Draft By Positional Need

INDIANAPOLIS – The biggest need is obvious, but it doesn’t stop just there for the 4-12-1 Indianapolis Colts.

As the Colts inch closer to one of the most important drafts in franchise history, quarterback has dominated the headlines.

But there are holes to fill at several other spots, too.

It’s time for our annual positional mock draft, where we prioritize the most important needs for the Colts entering the draft.

Here is our positional mock draft for 2023:

Round 1-4: Quarterback

-As I’ve said before, this quarterback decision for the Colts is the biggest/most difficult personnel move the franchise has faced in years (more like decades). And good news for the Colts, that quarterback desperation meets the highest draft pick this franchise is looking at since 2012. The Colts need a quarterback badly. Ideally, that quarterback would be on a rookie contract, developing as the Colts are able to build around him during that 4-5 year period.

Round 2-35: Cornerback

-From a pure depth chart standpoint, this is the biggest need on the football team (although my thought of these early picks being focused on supporting the young QB isn’t applying here). In losing Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson, the Colts have to replace more than 1,400 cornerback snaps from last season. That has pushed Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Dallis Flowers to the top of the cornerback depth chart, with Kenny Moore’s versatility heading into a contract year. Luckily for the Colts, the 2023 draft appears to have ample depth at cornerback.

Round 3-80 (from Washington): Wide Receiver

-As I mentioned above, you could make the argument this draft should be solely focused on supporting the rookie QB at the most avenues possible (like the Colts did in 2012 by following the selection of Andrew Luck with Coby Fleener, Dwayne Allen and T.Y. Hilton). Pass catcher has a lot of young options on the current roster, but it can’t be ignored while waiting/hoping for that in-house growth. I’ll side with receiver over tight end, even though the latter has better draft depth in 2023. Parris Campbell is gone and while Isaiah McKenzie is a nice signing, it’s not a 100 percent ‘one guy gone, one guy in’ sort of depth chart situation. Plus, if things get murky on the Michael Pittman Jr. contract extension front, then this position becomes an even bigger deal. And even if Pittman is definitely a part of your future, the Colts need more ‘point guards’ in size/shiftiness at the wide receiver position because they have enough ‘power forwards’ already. The Colts cannot turn down the chance to draft a potential playmaker for their young QB.

Round 4-106: Offensive Guard/Center

-As of now, the Colts have made zero offensive line additions in free agency this offseason. Does that mean the Colts are content with Bernhard Raimann at left tackle and Will Fries at right guard? I understand the thinking with wanting to see Raimann as a starter in 2023, but the interior has more questions for me. Part of that is the projection of Fries at right guard, but some of that also comes from Ryan Kelly at the age of 30. Danny Pinter as a depth piece is not a slam dunk as he enters a contract year.

Round 5-138: Offensive Tackle

-The Colts have a trio of fifth-round picks this year. It’s in this range where I think the Colts need to try and cross off a pair of offensive line questions. The interior could use more an early impact, but the outside group is void of some depth. It would be well served for the Colts to try and find that swing tackle (think former Day 3 pick Joe Haeg happening again in 2023). It’s insurance behind Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith, but a necessary pick needed for a position the Colts have ignored too much in recent drafts.

Round 5-162 (from Buffalo): Cornerback

-Yes, again. And it’s not just because this position has really quality draft depth in 2023. As mentioned above, Kenny Moore is a free agent after this season, and so is Isaiah Rodgers Sr. So short-term and long-term questions are abundant at cornerback. This selection, courtesy of the trade of Nyheim Hines, is fine to double dip at a position where the Colts have not drafted great at under Chris Ballard. It should be noted that any defensive end/edge rush pick is virtually always welcomed, even though the Colts some options already in the building. Pass rush can never be fully ignored, in any draft.

Round 5-176 (from Dallas): Linebacker

-One area where Chris Ballard has hit on like no other in his draft history is linebacker. And you have hits all over the draft, from 2nd rounder Darius/Shaquille Leonard, 3rd rounder Bobby Okereke, 5th rounder E.J. Speed and 7th rounder Zaire Franklin. When Day 3 rolls around, it would be wise to spend the pick received from trading Stephon Gilmore for a linebacker. This guy might be needed earlier than expected depending on the returning health of Leonard.

Round 7-221: Running Back

-Don’t the Colts need more of a pass catching running back threat to complement the likes of Jonathan Taylor and Zach Moss? With Nyheim Hines in Buffalo, the Colts never really replaced him in an effective manner late last year. I’m always of the belief you don’t draft any running back until Day 3. But I can also acknowledge this type of ingredient for an offense is helpful, particularly with a young QB. The Colts should spend a Day 3 pick on a running back who has a propensity for catching the ball out of the backfield.

Round 7-236 (from Tampa Bay): Safety

-When you get to this point in the draft, I could probably be talked into a couple of different positions. Let’s go with a Round 7 safety for a second straight year. Rodney McLeod, who played the 3rd most defensive snaps of any Colt last year, is still a free agent. Plus, Julian Blackmon is entering a contract year. You still have Rodney Thomas II and Nick Cross around, so this isn’t a pressing need. But I could see this making some sense, plus helping out on special teams.