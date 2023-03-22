Colts Tipping Their Hand At Stroud’s Pro Day?

The Indianapolis Colts may not know exactly who they will be drafting with the 4th overall pick, but they seem to know who they won’t be drafting.

At the Ohio State pro day of C.J Stroud, the presumed top pick in the draft, there was only one member of the Colts scouting department in attendance. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers, who traded up past the Colts to secure the top selection, had multiple members of both its scouting department and coaching staff there, including head coach Frank Reich.

This comes as rumors begin to abound that the Panthers might instead being eyeing the raw, but extremely talented Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson. Richardson had an eye-popping combine performance that may have intrigued the Panthers enough to take a swing on his potential.

Even if the Panthers pass up Stroud for Richardson, the Colts likely will not be in a position to draft the Ohio State standout. Based on their presence at his pro day, they know it.

Listen to JMV’s conversation with Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, and more, below!