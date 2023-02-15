Penske Entertainment President Mark Miles Teases New Venues for IndyCar

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, look at the entry list for the Indianapolis 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing adding a fourth entry in Katherine Legge late last week. Plus, they debate on whether any of the other teams will add another entry for the biggest race of the season.

For the majority of the first hour of the show, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penske Entertainment in Mark Miles joins Kevin and Curt to share his thoughts on IndyCar testing at Thermal Club going forward, if there is a chance that they could eventually race at Thermal Club, look at some potential venues that IndyCar could race at in the future, if any of the higher ups in IndyCar will be involved in the docuseries or if the producers will be the people putting together 100 Days to Indy, and the status of an IndyCar video game.

Hour number two started off with IndyStar’s motorsports insider Nathan Brown joining Kevin and Curt on Trackside to highlight any story lines that he will be monitoring during the season that wasn’t on his radar prior to the first couple of IndyCar content days, if he thinks Josef Newgarden will win more races than Will Power and Scott McLaughlin combined, would he rather take Chip Ganassi’s team or Arrow McLaren’s team to win the 2023 Indianapolis 500-mile race, and more.

Also joining in the second hour of the show were a pair of young drivers in Joao Vergara and Jackson Lee. The Lucas Oil School of Racing scholarship recipient in Joao Vergara to explain how his uncle has had an impact on his passion for racing, his racing background prior to the Lucas Oil Shootout, and where his focus is this year. The most recent member of Turn 3 Motorsports in Jackson Lee joins to break down what he saw from Vergara at the Lucas Oil Shootout, where he will be racing this season, and what event he’s got coming up this month.