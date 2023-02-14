What Does New Head Coach Shane Steichen Bring to the Colts?

That giant gust of wind you may have felt this morning a little after 9 A.M. Valentine’s Day morning wasn’t an odd weather phenomenon, it was the collective sigh of relief in Indianapolis that teh Colts head coaching search is finally over. The news that the Colts have hired Shane Steichen as their next head coach is the bookend to a coaching search that lasted over a month, countless interviews with over a dozen candidates and a ton of speculation.

In the end, it was the Eagles offensive coordinator that landed the gig. Steichen has already worked with some top-tier quarterbacks: Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts, all with vastly different skillsets. How he and Chris Ballard work together to select the next Colts quarterback will be fascinating as it unfolds from now to the combine to the draft but one thing is for sure, Steichen will have the run of the offense.

He said so in his introductory press conference, he’ll be the one calling the plays on the sidelines. To get more insight on what Steichen will bring to the table for the Colts we turned to someone who followed Steichen while he was with the Eagles.

On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by the versatile Ross Tucker, who does everything from being a part of Eagles preseason and pre-game shows, to filling in for Dan Patrick to hosting his own podcast (The Ross Tucker Football Podcast), to get his insight on what the Colts will be getting with Steichen and what his coaching style is.

