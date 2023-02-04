Indy Eleven’s Mark Lowry Ecstatic with Training Camp Start

(00:00-02:43) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens this week’s show by taking a quick dive into the conversations he will have with today’s guests, reiterate the preseason friendly matches that the Indy Eleven have coming up, and counts down the days until the first preseason friendly.

(05:44-15:52) – Head Coach Mark Lowry of the Indiana Eleven returns to the program with the first match of the season six days away along with training officially underway for his team and opens his conversations with Rake explaining why he has been extremely pleased with how the players are looking already, how the departure of A.J. Cochran went behind the scenes with the club releasing him earlier this week, how training camp goes by so fast, and how season two in Indy is different compared to last season.

(18:53-33:28) – Soccer analyst on a multitude of platforms in Devon Kerr joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to give a breakdown of what he will be doing this season from a soccer broadcast analyst standpoint, how much film study he has to do before the start of the MLS season to familiarize himself with lineups and play styles, if there is a player/coach/team that he has a connection to that he’s looking forward to watching the most, and shares his thoughts on the additions that Mark Lowry made during the offseason to bolster the Indy Eleven roster.

(36:29-45:45) – Indy Eleven legend Don Smart makes an appearance on Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to explain what motivates him to continue playing soccer at the age of 35, if he remains in contact with some of the members of the first players on the Indy Eleven, what it was like for him playing for Peter Wilt again in Madison with the Forward Madison in 2019-2020, if he plans to apply what he learned being a key piece on a starting franchise in 2014 with the Indy Eleven with the Lexington SC this season, and how excited he was for the Indy Eleven to go back to Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

(48:45-55:37) – Greg Rakestraw closes out this week’s show by sharing some notes and thoughts on some of the match results in the FA Cup from this week, and jokes that a camera operator’s job Wrexham/Sheffield match was to just shoot the owner’s box with Ryan Reynolds in attendance at the match. Finally, Rake thanks the guests that made today’s show possible along with producer Eddie Garrison.