Indy Eleven’s Jonas Fjeldberg Is Excited About Returning to Indy Eleven

(00:00-04:34) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens the show by announcing the five preseason friendly matches that the Indy Eleven will have this year, preview the conversations he will have with today’s guests, and share some news and notes ahead of the final segment of the show.

(07:36-16:27) – Member of the Indy Eleven in Jonas Fjeldberg joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to share what it was like going on loan last season with Rio Grande Valley, why he really enjoys playing with Mark Lowry as his coach, how he has been really pleased with the additions that the front office has made this offseason, what it was like going back home to Norway after being in the United States for nine to ten months at a time, teaches Greg a little Norwegian on the spot, and reveals what his individual goals are for this season.

(19:27-34:03) – One of the newest member of the Indy Eleven in Matt Lockwood joins Rake on Soccer Saturday to break down what the last eight months have been like for him, the transition of soccer play style that he had to get used to when he first started playing in the midwest compared to the west, what he did between the end of his collegiate season in November to the Indy Eleven open tryouts that he just attended, and how he was feeling on the inside when Mark Lowry started talking to him about starting his professional soccer career in Indianapolis.

(37:04-47:34) – With the United States Men’s National Team playing a match against Serbia a couple days ago, Greg Rakestraw breaks down the performance of the team with an interim head coach and mainly back-ups playing for the USMNT, the latest news surrounding the Berhalter/Reyna drama, and explains why he is concerned more about who the head coach is going to be instead of the sporting director.

(50:33-56:50) – Rake closes out the show this week with some notes in the English Premier League with another American soccer player being signed by Leeds United, some scores in the FA Cup over the course of the last couple days and takes a look at the table after Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup.