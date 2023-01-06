Is Chris Ballard To Blame For The Colts Mess?

As the Colts prepare to wrap up their season against the Houston Texans on Sunday, one of the big questions the franchise faces is who exactly to blame for this year’s failure?

A prime candidate is GM Chris Ballard. Ballard, who joined the team in 2017, is 45-51-1 in his tenure. While there are certainly many key moments that have been out of his control, namely the surprise retirement of QB Andrew Luck before the 2019 season, Ballard has made several missteps along the way. The Colts offensive line, which the team has heavily invested in, has underperformed all season. Meanwhile, the lack of stability at quarterback since Luck retired has repeatedly torpedoed the Colts postseason hopes. While owner Jim Irsay hasn’t done his team any favors with his interference this year, Ballard may be the one to ultimately take the fall.

Listen to JMV and ESPN’s Mike Wells debate the future of Ballard, interim head coach Jeff Saturday and more below!