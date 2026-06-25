Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft Read Full Story →
News

What changing supply chains mean for everyday vehicle repairs

Changing supply chains are reshaping vehicle repairs-discover what you need to know! Click now to stay informed and optimize your vehicle maintenance!

Published on June 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

What changing supply chains mean for everyday vehicle repairs
ShutterStock royalty-free image #1358082584, 'car service, repair, maintenance and people concept – auto mechanic man with wrench and lamp working at workshop' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on August 6th, 2024. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

What changing supply chains mean for everyday vehicle repairs is that parts availability is becoming less predictable, and repair costs are increasing. Repair shops are also relying more on alternative parts, and technology and diagnostics are playing a bigger role.

The EPA says that a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, so it’s essential to keep your car in the best shape possible. This can not only help reduce emissions, but also keep you safer on the road.

There are changing supply chains, though, and this is affecting everyday vehicle repairs. Here’s what the impact of supply chains looks like for the average car owner. 

Is Parts Availability Becoming Less Predictable?

The supply chain system looks very different from what it did a few years ago, so there are new car repair challenges. Parts that were once easy to source can now take days or even weeks to arrive, especially for imported vehicles or specialty components.

Everyday drivers may experience longer repair timelines for issues that previously could have been fixed in a single visit. Even common items like the following may occasionally face shortages depending on manufacturing slowdowns or shipping disruptions:

  • Sensors
  • Bumpers
  • Electronics
  • Brake components

This shift highlights the importance of routine maintenance and addressing small issues for drivers.

Vehicle Repair Costs Are Increasing

Changing supply chains are also affecting the cost of vehicle repairs. When manufacturers and distributors face higher overhead, these increases are often passed down through the repair process.

Drivers may notice higher estimates for:

One of our best vehicle maintenance tips is to keep up with preventive maintenance and compare estimates to reduce unexpected financial strain.

Are Repair Shops Relying More on Alternative Parts?

Since supply chain disruptions can limit access to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, many repair facilities are using aftermarket or recycled components from sources like OVOKO when appropriate.

Not all replacement parts are equal, though, so reputable repair shops carefully evaluate the following before installation:

  • Compatibility
  • Safety
  • Warranty standards

Vehicle owners should understand the differences between OEM, aftermarket, and recycled options, and they shouldn’t be shy about asking repair shops questions about the origin of replacement parts.

Technology and Diagnostics Are Playing a Bigger Role

Supply chain changes are pushing repair shops to become more strategic and technology-driven in how they diagnose and complete repairs. Advanced diagnostic systems now help technicians identify problems more accurately before ordering parts. This reduces delays caused by incorrect purchases or repeat repairs.

Several shows also use digital inventory systems that track supplier availability in real time. This lets them locate components faster across regional and national networks.

Customers may notice more detailed inspections, digital updates, and repair planning processes designed to improve efficiency and minimize downtime.

Today’s Vehicle Repairs Have Changed

Vehicle repairs may take longer and be more expensive nowadays, especially since there are supply chain disruptions. This makes it vital for car owners to be proactive and take care of minor issues before they grow into larger ones.

To find more articles like this one, keep browsing our site now.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Money  |  Cristal Dyer

Millions eligible for IRS refunds: Take the right steps to claim yours

News  |  Stephanie Heron

What changing supply chains mean for everyday vehicle repairs

Penn State v Purdue
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Braden Smith’s Westfield High School Highlight Video

Michigan State v Purdue
Breaking News

Breaking News

All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy 500 Winner Felix Rosenqvist Leaving Meyer Shank at Season’s End

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
37 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

NFL Players That Have Retired During/Just After The 2025-26 Season

NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Bears
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun: Bears Stadium Deal in Hammond ‘Looks Good’

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
11 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster After 2026 Offseason Program

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close