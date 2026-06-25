Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Braden Smith’s Westfield High School Highlight Video

Some stories just feel right. Braden Smith’s journey to the Indiana Pacers is one of them.

On draft night, the Chicago Bulls grabbed Smith with the No. 38 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Then came the move Indiana fans had hoped for. Chicago shipped him to the Pacers in exchange for Kam Jones, future pick swaps, and cash. The kid who grew up cheering for Indiana from the stands now gets to wear the jersey himself.

To really understand Smith, you have to go back to Westfield High School, just north of Indianapolis and about an hour from West Lafayette. That’s where his legend started. Fans who want a look at his early game can pull up his Westfield highlights and watch the foundation take shape.

In 2022, he earned Indiana Mr. Basketball honors, a title that means everything in a state where hoops runs deep.

His next stop only added to the story.

At Purdue, Smith became one of the greats. He broke Bobby Hurley’s all-time NCAA assists record, finishing with 1,103 career dimes. He started all 149 games across four years and capped his senior season averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 assists. The hardware piled up too, including the Bob Cousy Award and Big Ten Player of the Year.

Now the floor general is heading home. For Smith and the fans who watched him rise, this is a full-circle moment worth celebrating.

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