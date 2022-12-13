Listen Live
HomeThe Ride With JMV

Former Colt T.Y. Hilton Joins The Dallas Cowboys

On Monday afternoon, NFL Network Insider reported that Colts Legend T.Y. Hilton was joining up with the Dallas Cowboys for a playoff run.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

After a disappointing age 32 2021 season in which Hilton only played in 10 games with 23 receptions, 331 yards and 3 TD’s, Chris Ballard and the Colts decided to move on in 2022. The Cowboys and Hilton had discussions in the offseason, but nothing came of it. Hilton spent the first half of the NFL season like a lot of other fathers around Indiana, watching his son Eugene Hilton Jr. tear it up on the football field.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Now with only 4 regular season games and the playoffs remaining, Hilton gets the chance to join a contending team and make some nice money for his efforts.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

WISH TV Sports Anchor Charlie Clifford filled in for 107.5 The Fan host JMV on Monday when the Hilton news broke so he called on his friend down in Dallas, Cowboys Reporter Tom Downey to talk about what the Cowboys expect out of Hilton, the role Hilton will play in the Cowboys offense, and why they decided to sign Hilton rather than notable free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. Listen to the full conversation below!

 

 

Close