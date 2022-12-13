Former Colt T.Y. Hilton Joins The Dallas Cowboys

On Monday afternoon, NFL Network Insider reported that Colts Legend T.Y. Hilton was joining up with the Dallas Cowboys for a playoff run.

The #Cowboys are securing veteran WR help after all, signing longtime #Colts star TY Hilton, his agents @KatzBrosSports tell me and @SlaterNFL. He’s on a visit with the team today and should provide help down the stretch and in the playoffs. 👻 👻 👻 pic.twitter.com/v3A4qQREVJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After a disappointing age 32 2021 season in which Hilton only played in 10 games with 23 receptions, 331 yards and 3 TD’s, Chris Ballard and the Colts decided to move on in 2022. The Cowboys and Hilton had discussions in the offseason, but nothing came of it. Hilton spent the first half of the NFL season like a lot of other fathers around Indiana, watching his son Eugene Hilton Jr. tear it up on the football field.

GAME WINNER @EugeneHiltonJr ZIONSVILLE WE 🔥🔥🔥 1-0. We just getting started pic.twitter.com/o2miAmbgqP — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) August 20, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Now with only 4 regular season games and the playoffs remaining, Hilton gets the chance to join a contending team and make some nice money for his efforts.

New #Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton’s deal: $600K guaranteed salary for remaining four games $50K per-game roster bonuses Up to $700K playoff incentives Max value: $1.5 million A solid deal for Hilton, who waited for the right situation and lands in Dallas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WISH TV Sports Anchor Charlie Clifford filled in for 107.5 The Fan host JMV on Monday when the Hilton news broke so he called on his friend down in Dallas, Cowboys Reporter Tom Downey to talk about what the Cowboys expect out of Hilton, the role Hilton will play in the Cowboys offense, and why they decided to sign Hilton rather than notable free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. Listen to the full conversation below!