Should The Colts Target Jim Harbaugh As Their Next Head Coach?

After a strong first game as the Colts interim Head Coach, Jeff Saturday has since gone 0-3 and the latest loss an embarrassing effort on national television vs the Cowboys. The Colts are now 4-8-1 and with the playoffs a long shot, most fans have begun looking ahead to the NFL Draft and who the potential next Head Coach may be.

Jim Harbaugh nearly returned to the NFL last offseason. After multiple interviews, the Minnesota Vikings ended up going with Kevin O’Connell and Harbaugh returned to Michigan. After another Big Ten championship win and 13-0 season for the Maize and Blue, the rumor mill fired up for Harbaugh and another NFL run.

From Sunday: With his old team the #Colts having an opening for a head coach, NFL teams are doing homework on Jim Harbaugh again and at least a few key people believe he’d consider it. https://t.co/GuNcagl6Yt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

Would the Colts best option as next Head Coach be the Ring of Honor member and former Colts QB? The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz thinks so as detailed in his latest article.

Kravitz: The Colts need a savior, and it ain’t Jeff Saturday. The Colts need Jim Harbaugh via @TheAthletic https://t.co/uTBdWgCp2m — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) December 6, 2022

If Harbaugh would be interested in the Colts

Why Jim Irsay put Jeff Saturday in a no-win spot

If Harbaugh could turn around the franchise

If Chris Ballard will be making the hire

