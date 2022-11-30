Listen Live
HomeThe Ride With JMV

What Will Jeff Saturday’s Role on the Colts Be In 2023?

After an initial jolt of energy to the organization, leading to a win vs the Raiders in his Head Coaching debut, Jeff Saturday is now 1-2 as the Colts interim coach. In losses to the Eagles and Steelers, there were critical decisions that exposed Saturday’s lack of experience managing a game. After looking over the film, during his meeting with the media on Tuesday, Saturday even admitted to a mistake at the end of the Steelers game that prompted an apology to the team.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer joined 107.5 The Fan afternoon host JMV on Tuesday to discuss the short Head Coaching tenure of Saturday so far and much more including:

 

  • Why JMV thinks Saturday Has a Role with the Colts Next Season
  • If Jeff Saturday Would Want to be the full time Head Coach
  • What Reggie Wayne had to say about coaching vs playing
  • The role Chris Ballard will play this offseason.

 

Check out the full interview below and keep it locked into The Fan for the latest Colts news and coverage!

 

 

 

Close