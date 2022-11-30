What Will Jeff Saturday’s Role on the Colts Be In 2023?

After an initial jolt of energy to the organization, leading to a win vs the Raiders in his Head Coaching debut, Jeff Saturday is now 1-2 as the Colts interim coach. In losses to the Eagles and Steelers, there were critical decisions that exposed Saturday’s lack of experience managing a game. After looking over the film, during his meeting with the media on Tuesday, Saturday even admitted to a mistake at the end of the Steelers game that prompted an apology to the team.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday on wishing he’d called a timeout late in Monday night’s loss — “that was one that’s gonna stick with me.” pic.twitter.com/gA3toW5094 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 29, 2022

