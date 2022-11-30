What Will Jeff Saturday’s Role on the Colts Be In 2023?

After an initial jolt of energy to the organization, leading to a win vs the Raiders in his Head Coaching debut, Jeff Saturday is now 1-2 as the Colts interim coach. In losses to the Eagles and Steelers, there were critical decisions that exposed Saturday’s lack of experience managing a game. After looking over the film, during his meeting with the media on Tuesday, Saturday even admitted to a mistake at the end of the Steelers game that prompted an apology to the team.
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday on wishing he’d called a timeout late in Monday night’s loss — “that was one that’s gonna stick with me.” pic.twitter.com/gA3toW5094
— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 29, 2022
The Athletic’s Zak Keefer joined 107.5 The Fan afternoon host JMV on Tuesday to discuss the short Head Coaching tenure of Saturday so far and much more including:
- Why JMV thinks Saturday Has a Role with the Colts Next Season
- If Jeff Saturday Would Want to be the full time Head Coach
- What Reggie Wayne had to say about coaching vs playing
- The role Chris Ballard will play this offseason.
