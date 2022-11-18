DeForest Buckner Shares Team Mentality After Meeting Jeff Saturday

As as team leader and captain, DeForest Buckner knew that all eyes would be on him and his response to the abrupt change from Frank Reich to Jeff Saturday at Head Coach. Buckner appeared on 107.5 The Fan afternoon host JMV’s show on Thursday and explained why Saturday’s first team meeting instilled confidence to Buckner that he would be a good fit with the team.

After a quite year marred by injury in 2021, Buckner is back to his All-Pro level of play in 2022. His teammate at defensive tackle has had a career year as well. Grover Stewart has had a break out season and garnered the attention of Colts fans as one of the best players on the team. Week after week Stewart has made big plays.

Grover Stewart is unstoppable pic.twitter.com/KSideUDn2P — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) November 16, 2022

During his conversation with JMV, Buckner praised Stewart and how his elevated play has helped him too.

