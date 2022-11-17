Listen Live
Edgerrin James Shares Why Jeff Saturday Will Be a Good Head Coach

Edgerrin James wasn’t going to miss this opportunity. When he saw that his old teammate Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut was in Las Vegas, Edge made a pit stop on his way to Los Angeles to support the Colts as they beat the Raiders 25-20 on Sunday. After the game he had to celebrate with his former teammate too.

 

Jim Irsay and the Colts organization took a lot of heat from those around the NFL for the untraditional hire of Jeff Saturday but it wasn’t a huge surprise to James. 107.5 The Fan host JMV was joined by the former Colts RB on his show Wednesday and asked him why Saturday can be a good Head Coach in the NFL. They also discuss:

 

  • If he knew Saturday was a future Head Coach during their playing days
  • what he’s like as a football dad
  • what saying Saturday stole from their previous Offensive Coordinator Tom Moore

 

Take a listen to the entire conversation below and get the latest Colts news from JMV 3-6 daily on 107.5 The Fan!

 

 

