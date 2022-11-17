Edgerrin James Shares Why Jeff Saturday Will Be a Good Head Coach

Edgerrin James wasn’t going to miss this opportunity. When he saw that his old teammate Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut was in Las Vegas, Edge made a pit stop on his way to Los Angeles to support the Colts as they beat the Raiders 25-20 on Sunday. After the game he had to celebrate with his former teammate too.

Edgerrin James in the house (via @edgerrinjames on IG): pic.twitter.com/5C4UsXUgDT — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 14, 2022

Jim Irsay and the Colts organization took a lot of heat from those around the NFL for the untraditional hire of Jeff Saturday but it wasn’t a huge surprise to James. 107.5 The Fan host JMV was joined by the former Colts RB on his show Wednesday and asked him why Saturday can be a good Head Coach in the NFL. They also discuss:

If he knew Saturday was a future Head Coach during their playing days

what he’s like as a football dad

what saying Saturday stole from their previous Offensive Coordinator Tom Moore

