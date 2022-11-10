Betting Market Reveals Favorite For Colts Next Head Coach

The Colts are going to be looking for another Head Coach at the end of the season. Naturally, fans have begun speculating on potential replacements if the interim tenure of Jeff Saturday doesn’t work out. Not long after Frank Reich’s firing, the betting market already has a list of who could have the head job next season. The current betting favorite would go down as a Home Run if it comes to fruition.

Odds on the next Colts head coach just dropped from @BovadaOfficial: pic.twitter.com/6y0eceUHVo — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 7, 2022

Peyton Manning as the next Colts Head Coach? Fans (and Jim Irsay) would be over the moon. Manning has dismissed numerous overtures from both NFL franchises and broadcast booths since retiring. Colts fans would have to hope the stars align and the itch to get back into the NFL make the Colts opening too hard to pass up.

The interesting candidate here is Jim Harbaugh. Already in the Colts Ring of Honor, Harbaugh has the connection to the franchise and the coaching pedigree that would seem like a no brainer. Would Harbaugh leave his alma mater Michigan after he finally seems to have the program amongst the nationally elite again? The Minnesota Vikings took a hard look at Harbaugh last offseason and coming close to hiring him before changing course and going with Kevin O’Connell instead.

The surprising name not included on the list is Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday. Based off their joint press conference on Monday, Irsay obviously hopes Saturday does well enough in his 8 game trial run to make it a no-brainer decision to remove the interim tag. Obviously, Vegas doesn’t think the rest of the Colts season will go very well.