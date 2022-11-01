Can Sam Ehlinger Be The Colts Next Franchise QB?

Sam Ehlinger had an up and down 1st career start going 17/23 for 201 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs and 1 lost fumble. You could see what made Ehlinger so intriguing as a prospect though. His ability to extend plays, move outside the pocket, and scramble for positive yardage was a breath of fresh air from the limited Matt Ryan.

The biggest knock on Ehlinger’s skill set in the draft process, causing the 4 year University of Texas starter to fall all the way to the 6th round, was that his arm strength wasn’t at an NFL level. After an offseason working with renown QB guru Tom House, Ehlinger returned for his 2nd season and immediately impressed Frank Reich and Chris Ballard. Fans got a glimpse of that arm strength on a perfect deep ball to WR Alec Pierce.

This was probably the Colts’ best offensive play of the day. So, a couple quick things: 1) Look at Pierce’s release off the LOS. Beautiful. 2) Unfortunately, Ehlinger probably won’t see too many pockets like this. 3) Good mechanics by Sam, really steps into the throw. pic.twitter.com/urDppvCwzv — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 31, 2022

Will Ehlinger be able to make plays like that more consistently as he starts the remaining 9 games on the Colts schedule? If he wants to solidify his spot as the franchise’s next long term QB he will have to. 107.5 The Fan’s afternoon drive radio show host JMV had a lot to say about Ehlinger’s debut and why he isn’t anywhere close to declare one way or the other if he thinks the 2nd year QB can stick in Indy long term. JMV dives into the positives & negatives of the Colts offense, the defense giving up the final TD drive to the Commanders, and why he thinks Stephon Gilmore deserves more criticism for his play on the deep ball to Terry McLaurin late in the 4th quarter.

