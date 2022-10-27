Why Sam Ehlinger Won’t Be the Biggest X Factor For the Colts Sunday

As little as three weeks ago, most Colts and Commanders fans figured we would see the return of Carson Wentz to Indianapolis vs his replacement Matt Ryan. Well, a lot has changed since then. Carson Wentz went on Injured Reserve with a broken finger that required surgery to repair, Matt Ryan has a Grade 2 separated shoulder and has been benched for the remainder of the season. Oh, there has even been some Owner in-fighting between Jim Irsay and Daniel Snyder too.

All eyes will be on how Sam Ehlinger performs in his NFL debut as a starting QB. In terms of how the QB position has performed for the Colts so far in 2022, the only direction for Ehlinger to go is up. The Colts lead the league in interceptions, fumbles, and sacks taken.

107.5 The Fan afternoon drive host JMV was joined by Matthew Parras on his show Thursday. Parras covers the Washington Commanders for The Washington Times and explained why the key to the game for the Colts won’t be how Ehlinger plays in his debut, but how the Colts offensive line holds up vs on the best defensive lines in the NFL.

The Commanders front four group according to Next Gen Stats has produced an NFL-best 37.4% pressure win rate when rushing four or fewer players. If Washington is able to consistently get pressure on Ehlinger while rushing only 4 and are able to drop 7, that creates some small windows that will be tough to move the ball for this Colts offense.

Parras and JMV also chatted about

Terry McLaurin’s comments about playing back in his home city

comments about playing back in his home city The difference from Carson Wentz to Taylor Heinicke

to The black cloud Daniel Snyder has created over the franchise

how LT Charles Leno Jr. has played considering the Colts signed Eric Fisher over him.

