Rookie DE Laiatu Latu had an impressive practice, recording a sack and pressuring the QB

Injuries have depleted the Colts' wide receiver group, forcing increased reps for backups

CB Cam Taylor-Britt suspended for first game of 2026 season due to off-field incident

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 8: Laiatu Latu Flashes

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a steamy Saturday morning session for the Colts.

Saturday brought another day in full pads, as the Colts conclude their final morning practices of camp this weekend.

Here are some takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp:

-Despite missing 3 of his top 5 wideouts, Daniel Jones was solid on Saturday, going 11-of-15 (unofficially). Jones led a nice methodical field goal drive to end practice, with Blake Grupe connecting from 28 yards out (1:15 on the clock, ball on your own 35-yard-line, 2 timeouts). Although, I do think Laiatu Latu has a real gripe for an early-drive sack that could have hindered things. I’ll give the first- team defense an early red-zone win to start the day against the offense, with Jones taking at least 1 sack in this period. Following Saturday’s practice, Sauce Gardner met the media and had glowing praise for what he’s seen from Jones. Gardner called Jones a “top-5 QB” right now in what he’s observed at Grand Park.

-Riley Lenoard took 2 of the 3 periods with the second-team on Saturday, also leading a field goal drive to end practice (Blake Grupe good from 55 yards). I had Leonard 5-of-9 for the day, with his best throw coming in the red-zone period to start practice, a beautiful in-stride ball to Coleman Owen for a touchdown. In not having that 2-minute period to end practice, Anthony Richardson Sr. took just 5 team reps on Saturday, going 2-of-3 with an interception. He was picked by Robert Carter Jr. in the end zone, who had undercut a route by Deion Burks. After practice, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said the Colts need more consistency from their second and third team offensive units.

-No position group is currently dealing with more injuries near the top of the depth chart right now than wideout. The list was added to on Saturday with WR-Josh Downs (groin) missing his first practice of camp. Without Downs, the group relied heavily on Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Perhaps given the makeup of the receiver group, you saw why 7 of Jones’ 11 completions were to running backs/tight ends.

-With CJ Allen (hamstring) still out, it was more rotation for the linebackers on Saturday. Lou Anarumo said after practice it’s quite possible, the Colts keep some rotating going into the regular season, opting for some specific roles on game day for the linebackers, instead of 2 guys playing all the snaps. On Saturday, veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither flashed with a beautiful batted down ball intended over the middle to Anthony Gould.

-I thought Saturday was the most I’ve noticed Laiatu Latu this camp. He had one whistled sack, and should have had another on the final drive of camp, beating Jalen Travis. As the Colts have reached the second half of camp, and with 4 straight full-padded practices having wrapped up Saturday, Lou Anarumo was pleased with Latu, and a few others, for how they ramped things up on Day 8.

-Unless I missed something, I believe Saturday was the first time we’ve seen the starting offensive line: LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Gonocalves, RT-Jalen Travis miss a snap together through 8 days. And this was on the final play of the day, as Travis false started, which led to the offensive staff subbing him out for Luke Tenuta. The fact that the line has had this continuity is certainly a good thing, and I think we can officially write off any potential right guard competition from rookie Jalen Farmer.

-The Colts are splitting kicking reps this weekend (Blake Grupe-Saturday, Spencer Shrader-Sunday). Grupe was 7-of-8 on Saturday, making both his “end of drive” field goals to conclude practice. Grupe was good from 25, 28, 33, 42, 48, 54 and 55 yards. His lone miss was off the left upright from 58 yards. For camp, Grupe is now 27-of-30 (doesn’t include a 5-of-5 June kicking session in front of the media.). Shrader is 16-of-22 (doesn’t include a 3-of-5 June kicking session in front of the media).

-On Friday, the NFL announced that veteran cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was suspended for the first game of the 2026 season due to the league’s personal conduct penalty (Taylor-Britt was arrested last year for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license). Taylor-Britt can continue to participate in camp/preseason games, but will miss the team’s opener on September 13th. Through the first half of camp, Taylor-Britt has entrenched himself as the “first man up” when it comes to cornerback depth, even having a role in the team’s bigger defensive back sub packages. Remember, Taylor-Britt has extensive history with Lou Anarumo from their days in Cincinnati. I would place him 4th on the cornerback depth chart right now.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Saturday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR-Anthony Gould, WR-Ashton Dulin, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Saturday: DE-Laiatau Latu, DT-Grover Stewart, DE-Arden Key, DT-Colby Wooden, LB-Austin Ajiake, LB-Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Charvarius Ward Sr., CB-Sauce Gardnre, S-Cam Bynum, S-A.J. Haulcy.

-Guys that stood out at Thursday’s practice: WR-Coleman Owen, S-Cam Bynum, TE-Will Mallory, CB-Mekhi Rodgers

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Saturday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (calf, on PUP), S-Hunter Wohler (hamstring), CJ Allen (hamstring), WR-Laquon Treadwell (hamstring), RB-D.J. Giddens (hamstring), WR-Josh Downs (groin), LB-CJ Allen (hamstring).

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/9 (Sunday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/11 (Tuesday): Joint practice at New England

-8/13 (Thursday): Preseason game at New England, 7:30 PM

-8/15 (Saturday): 4:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/16 (Sunday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/19 (Wednesday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM