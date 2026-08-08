Listen Live
Close
Colts Coverage

Colts Camp Notebook Day 8: Laiatu Latu Flashes

It was a steamy Saturday morning session for the Colts. Here are some takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp:

Published on August 8, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Rookie DE Laiatu Latu had an impressive practice, recording a sack and pressuring the QB
  • Injuries have depleted the Colts' wide receiver group, forcing increased reps for backups
  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt suspended for first game of 2026 season due to off-field incident
NFL: AUG 6 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 8: Laiatu Latu Flashes

INDIANAPOLIS It was a steamy Saturday morning session for the Colts.

Saturday brought another day in full pads, as the Colts conclude their final morning practices of camp this weekend.

Here are some takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp:

-Despite missing 3 of his top 5 wideouts, Daniel Jones was solid on Saturday, going 11-of-15 (unofficially). Jones led a nice methodical field goal drive to end practice, with Blake Grupe connecting from 28 yards out (1:15 on the clock, ball on your own 35-yard-line, 2 timeouts). Although, I do think Laiatu Latu has a real gripe for an early-drive sack that could have hindered things. I’ll give the first- team defense an early red-zone win to start the day against the offense, with Jones taking at least 1 sack in this period. Following Saturday’s practice, Sauce Gardner met the media and had glowing praise for what he’s seen from Jones. Gardner called Jones a “top-5 QB” right now in what he’s observed at Grand Park.

-Riley Lenoard took 2 of the 3 periods with the second-team on Saturday, also leading a field goal drive to end practice (Blake Grupe good from 55 yards). I had Leonard 5-of-9 for the day, with his best throw coming in the red-zone period to start practice, a beautiful in-stride ball to Coleman Owen for a touchdown. In not having that 2-minute period to end practice, Anthony Richardson Sr. took just 5 team reps on Saturday, going 2-of-3 with an interception. He was picked by Robert Carter Jr. in the end zone, who had undercut a route by Deion Burks. After practice, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said the Colts need more consistency from their second and third team offensive units.

-No position group is currently dealing with more injuries near the top of the depth chart right now than wideout. The list was added to on Saturday with WR-Josh Downs (groin) missing his first practice of camp. Without Downs, the group relied heavily on Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Perhaps given the makeup of the receiver group, you saw why 7 of Jones’ 11 completions were to running backs/tight ends.

-With CJ Allen (hamstring) still out, it was more rotation for the linebackers on Saturday. Lou Anarumo said after practice it’s quite possible, the Colts keep some rotating going into the regular season, opting for some specific roles on game day for the linebackers, instead of 2 guys playing all the snaps. On Saturday, veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither flashed with a beautiful batted down ball intended over the middle to Anthony Gould.

-I thought Saturday was the most I’ve noticed Laiatu Latu this camp. He had one whistled sack, and should have had another on the final drive of camp, beating Jalen Travis. As the Colts have reached the second half of camp, and with 4 straight full-padded practices having wrapped up Saturday, Lou Anarumo was pleased with Latu, and a few others, for how they ramped things up on Day 8.

-Unless I missed something, I believe Saturday was the first time we’ve seen the starting offensive line: LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Gonocalves, RT-Jalen Travis miss a snap together through 8 days. And this was on the final play of the day, as Travis false started, which led to the offensive staff subbing him out for Luke Tenuta. The fact that the line has had this continuity is certainly a good thing, and I think we can officially write off any potential right guard competition from rookie Jalen Farmer.

-The Colts are splitting kicking reps this weekend (Blake Grupe-Saturday, Spencer Shrader-Sunday). Grupe was 7-of-8 on Saturday, making both his “end of drive” field goals to conclude practice. Grupe was good from 25, 28, 33, 42, 48, 54 and 55 yards. His lone miss was off the left upright from 58 yards. For camp, Grupe is now 27-of-30 (doesn’t include a 5-of-5 June kicking session in front of the media.). Shrader is 16-of-22 (doesn’t include a 3-of-5 June kicking session in front of the media).

Related Stories

-On Friday, the NFL announced that veteran cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was suspended for the first game of the 2026 season due to the league’s personal conduct penalty (Taylor-Britt was arrested last year for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license). Taylor-Britt can continue to participate in camp/preseason games, but will miss the team’s opener on September 13th. Through the first half of camp, Taylor-Britt has entrenched himself as the “first man up” when it comes to cornerback depth, even having a role in the team’s bigger defensive back sub packages. Remember, Taylor-Britt has extensive history with Lou Anarumo from their days in Cincinnati. I would place him 4th on the cornerback depth chart right now.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Saturday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR-Anthony Gould, WR-Ashton Dulin, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Saturday: DE-Laiatau Latu, DT-Grover Stewart, DE-Arden Key, DT-Colby Wooden, LB-Austin Ajiake, LB-Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Charvarius Ward Sr., CB-Sauce Gardnre, S-Cam Bynum, S-A.J. Haulcy.

-Guys that stood out at Thursday’s practice: WR-Coleman Owen, S-Cam Bynum, TE-Will Mallory, CB-Mekhi Rodgers

Injury Report: The following players did not appear to be participating at Saturday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (calf, on PUP), S-Hunter Wohler (hamstring), CJ Allen (hamstring), WR-Laquon Treadwell (hamstring), RB-D.J. Giddens (hamstring), WR-Josh Downs (groin), LB-CJ Allen (hamstring).

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/9 (Sunday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/11 (Tuesday): Joint practice at New England

-8/13 (Thursday): Preseason game at New England, 7:30 PM

-8/15 (Saturday): 4:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/16 (Sunday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/19 (Wednesday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 9: Richardson, Leonard Finish Strong

Comments
NFL: AUG 6 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 8: Laiatu Latu Flashes

Comments
Indiana Outdoors Header
Indiana Outdoors  |  scottjohnston1

Indiana Outdoors 8/8/26: Second Amendment Issues

Comments
A man in a gray suit and yellow tie speaking at a podium with "Purdue University" branding visible behind him.
Query & Company  |  Eddie Garrison

Purdue Athletic Director Tommy McClelland Addresses Viral Comment

Comments
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 7: Daniel Jones Strong Again

Comments
23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Every Contract Extension Given By Chris Ballard As The Colts GM

Comments
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Jonathan Taylor, Colts Agree To Contract Extension

Comments
Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Comments
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your Fantasy Football League

Comments
NFL: AUG 3 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 6: Daniel Jones Connects On Deep Balls

Comments
52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Comments
A woman is geared up in a football helmet, displaying a confident smile. She has black eye paint and is ready for the upcoming game, embodying passion for the sport
51 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names

Comments
Indianapolis Colts OTA Offseason Workouts
7 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Updating Colts Position Battles Midway Through Training Camp

Comments
Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Comments
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Comments

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close