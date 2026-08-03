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Charvarius Ward Betting on Himself After Tough Year | Interview

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius “Mooney” Ward joined Query & Company live from training camp in Westfield with a story rooted in resilience and a clear message: he’s not done yet.

Ward welcomes the challenge of facing a new-look receiver group. With Michael Pittman Jr. gone and a wave of smaller, quicker targets in camp, he sees room to grow.

“I look at it as an opportunity for us because we’re learning from a different skill set,” he said. “We’ve got to get our hands on the ball and move our feet more.”

He was candid about last season’s toll. A severe concussion left him dizzy for 30 days, unable to drive or even listen to music.

“I was hurt mentally and emotionally more than physically,” Ward said. “It brought up a lot of trauma.”

The injury resurfaced the pain of losing his daughter, and for a time, he leaned hard toward retirement.

Family and faith pulled him back. “Life is bigger than football. My purpose relies on the people I love,” he said. His children remain his motivation. “I’m doing it for my kids—bringing them smiles, happiness and joy.”

Ward is confident in the Colts’ secondary, calling it one of the deepest units he’s played in.

RELATED | Will Colts Secondary Be Among NFL’s Elite In 2026?

Now healthy, Ward is focused on finishing what he started.

“I want to fulfill this contract and go out on a very high note,” he said. “I want to make my daughter, my family, the organization and the fan base proud.” Listen ot the full interview below.