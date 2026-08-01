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Why businesses lose more deals by chasing the wrong leads for B2B

Discover how chasing the wrong leads for B2B can cost you deals. Uncover expert insights to enhance your lead quality and conversion. Act now!

Published on August 1, 2026
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Why businesses lose more deals by chasing the wrong leads for B2B
Unsplash.com royalty-free image #kwzWjTnDPLk, 'man using black laptop computer' uploaded by NESA by Makers, retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/kwzWjTnDPLk on October 3rd, 2018. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

Some reasons why chasing the wrong leads for B2B can result in lost deals are that time is a limited resource, poor qualification slows the sales process, high-quality leads result in better conversations, and more. Marketing and sales should always work together to bring in quality leads, rather than a large quantity of leads. 

It’s easy for organizations to believe that the more leads you produce in business, the more customers you will have, and the higher your profits will be. However, this is no longer the case. 

Building a large-scale pipeline might seem like a good idea and a sign of strong business growth, but lead quantity doesn’t always translate into sales. Your organization might be wasting time and resources by chasing useless leads, rather than focusing on the high-quality ones. 

One easy way to improve sales is to start focusing more on bringing in higher-quality leads than a higher quantity of leads into your pipeline. This will help you maximize business deals. 

Time Is A Limited Resource

Every sales representative has a finite amount of time each day.

Hours spent researching, calling, emailing, and following up with poorly qualified prospects reduce the time available to engage buyers who are actively looking for solutions. Even the most talented sales professionals cannot maximize results if much of their schedule is devoted to opportunities with little chance of success.

Prioritizing stronger prospects helps improve overall productivity. B2B email list providers from Zoominfo can help with building this strong prospect list. 

Poor Qualification Slows The Sales Process

Not every inquiry represents a genuine buying opportunity.

Some prospects may lack purchasing authority, while others may have limited budgets, unclear business needs, or no immediate timeline for making a decision. Without effective qualification, sales teams may continue investing time in conversations that never move forward.

Asking thoughtful discovery questions early in the process helps determine whether a prospect is a good fit before significant resources are committed.

High-Quality Leads Create Better Conversations

Qualified prospects often lead to more productive discussions.

When sales professionals engage businesses that already recognize a challenge and are actively evaluating solutions, conversations tend to focus on solving problems rather than generating initial interest. This creates opportunities for deeper discussions about:

  • Business goals
  • Expected outcomes
  • Long-term value

Relevant conversations are generally more meaningful than generic sales presentations.

Marketing And Sales Must Work Together

In most organizations, sales and marketing are working at odds with each other, even though lead quality improves when marketing and sales share common objectives

Marketing teams can focus on attracting audiences that closely match the company’s ideal customer profile, while sales teams provide feedback about which leads ultimately become successful customers. This ongoing collaboration helps refine future campaigns and improve lead generation over time.

Shared data creates stronger alignment throughout the customer journey.

Bring in Quality Leads for B2B

It’s time for organizations to bring in quality leads for B2B so they don’t waste their precious time and resources on chasing false leads and lost sales. Wrong lead targeting can be avoided when marketing and sales work together. 

Please check out related articles on our website for more interesting content. 

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