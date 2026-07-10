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IndyCar Video Game Announced for 2027

INDYCAR Racing The Game, developed by iRacing Studios, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles, and PC via Steam early next year.

Published on July 10, 2026

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A yellow race car with "DHL" and "Indycar Racing" logos speeding on a racetrack.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyCar video game is coming to consoles and PC next year.

On Friday, IndyCar announced that INDYCAR Racing The Game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles, and PC via Steam in early 2027. The game is being developed by iRacing Studios.

It’s the first time in nearly two decades that there will be a standalone IndyCar video game.

“IndyCar features the most competitive and action-packed racing on the planet, challenging drivers at every turn with incredible speeds and demanding layouts,” said Alex Damron, IndyCar chief marketing officer. “Our new video game is going to capture the energy and drama of our sport with hyper-realism, bringing our series to a new generation of gamers.”

iRacing Studios has had a popular online sim racing game since 2008. They’ve also developed video games for other racing leagues like NASCAR.

“This is a project our team has been passionate about for a long time,” iRacing president Tony Gardner said. “We’re bringing everything we know about authentic, immersive racing to consoles and PC, and creating an experience worthy of the IndyCar name. 2027 can’t come soon enough.”

IndyCar said the game is expected to launch during the countdown to the 111th Indianapolis 500, which is on May 30, 2027.

IndyCar Video Game Announced for 2027 was originally published on wibc.com

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