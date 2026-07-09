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Why Larry Nance Jr. Is a Great Fit for the Pacers’

The 33-year-old, entering his 11th NBA season, has also suited up for the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Pelicans and Hawks.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets
Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Why Larry Nance Jr. Is a Great Fit for the Pacers’

The Indiana Pacers made their second move of NBA free agency this week, agreeing to terms with veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. on a one-year contract worth roughly $4 million. To help make the move work financially, Indiana waived reserve big man Micah Potter.

Nance spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, appearing in 35 games and averaging a career-low 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in just 12.8 minutes per outing. The 33-year-old, entering his 11th NBA season, has also suited up for the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Pelicans and Hawks.

For his career, he’s averaged:

  • 7.5 points
  • 5.9 rebounds
  • 1.8 assists
  • 580 appearances.

So why bring in a big man who barely cracked Cleveland’s rotation last year?

The fit goes beyond box scores. At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Nance gives Indiana a smaller, switchable option who can still bang around the front court or let the Pacers go small. He’s long been a reliable roll man in pick-and-roll actions and has flashed three-point range in recent seasons, shooting better than 40% from deep in two of the last three years.

RELATED | Pacers Land Kelly Oubre Jr. on Two-Year Deal

Take a look at some of his highlights below:

Just as important is what he brings off the court. Nance has built a reputation across six franchises as one of the better teammates and locker-room presences in the league which is a trait Indiana has consistently prioritized when filling out its bench.

With Tyrese Haliburton set to return from injury and the Pacers hoping to contend again in the Eastern Conference, adding a steady, well-respected veteran to a frontcourt mix that includes Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff and newly signed Kelly Oubre Jr. gives Rick Carlisle another dependable option and another voice in the locker room.

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