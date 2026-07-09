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Caitlin Clark Back on Court as Fever Fall to Sparks

The Fever struggled defensively, allowing the Sparks to shoot 51% from the field.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

LOS ANGELES — Caitlin Clark returned to the court Wednesday night, but the Indiana Fever fell to the Los Angeles Sparks 106-92.

Clark missed the previous two games with a back injury and was limited to 16 minutes in her return. She finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

“It’s really, really hard to get into a flow,” Clark said. “For the most part, I got good looks. Some of them went, some of them didn’t. I didn’t get to have a feel for the game as I usually do.

Clark said she feels good physically but knows it will take time to get back into a rhythm after missing more than two weeks.

The Fever struggled defensively, allowing the Sparks to shoot 51% from the field. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 29 points.

Playing Wednesday instead of Thursday gives Clark extra time to recover before the Fever wrap up their four-game road trip Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces. Indiana beat Las Vegas 84-68 on July 5 without Clark in the lineup.

Clark is expected to rest Thursday before returning to action Sunday.

Caitlin Clark Back on Court as Fever Fall to Sparks was originally published on wibc.com

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