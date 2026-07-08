Indianapolis Colts to Induct Adam Vinatieri into Colts Ring of Honor

Source: Diamond Images / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium during the Oct. 18 home game vs. the Tennessee Titans, the Colts announced Wednesday. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Vinatieri played in 365 career games over 24 seasons with the Colts (2006-2019) and New England Patriots (1996-2005). He converted 599-of-715 field goals (83.8 percent) and 874-of-898 extra points with one two-point conversion for 2,673 points, which ranks first in NFL history. Vinatieri also ranks first in league history in field goals made, field goals attempted, consecutive field goals made (44) and 100-plus point seasons (21). He has the second-most career wins (242), career regular season wins (221) and career postseason wins (21) in NFL history.

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Vinatieri won four Super Bowls with the Colts (XLI) and Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX). He became the fifth player ever to play in an NFL game at the age of 46 years or older, joining George Blanda (48), Morten Andersen (47), John Nesser (46) and John Carney (46). Vinatieri is the only player in NFL history to make at least 250 field goals with two different teams. He is also the only player in NFL history to tally 1,000 points with two different teams. After originally signing with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 22, 2006, Vinatieri played in 205 games with the team, which ranks fourth in franchise history. In Indianapolis, he converted 336-of-394 field goals (85.3 percent) and 507-of-524 extra points for 1,515 points. Vinatieri owns Colts records for points scored, field goals made and extra points made.