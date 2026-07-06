Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

LAS VEGAS–The Indiana Fever used a big second half to overwhelm the Las Vegas Aces Sunday night in Michelob Ultra Arena 84-68.

The Fever were playing without All-Star Caitlin Clark and the Aces had to play without the four-time MVP A’ja Wilson. She has missed three straight games with ankle injury while Clark is trying to recover from a back injury.

Indiana went into the locker room with a 42-41 lead at halftime. After that, they outscored the Aces in the second half 42-27.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Indiana with 27 points while Aliyah Boston finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lexie Hull scored 10 while Sophie Cunningham chipped in with 9 points off the Fever bench.

The Aces shot just 21% from three-point range (4-19). The Fever made 39% of their three-point shots (9-23). The Fever outrebounded Las Vegas 39-30. They also won the battle on the offensive glass 13-6.

Jackie Young was the leading scorer for Las Vegas with 15 points while Nalyssa Smith nearly had a double double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, the Fever are now 12-8. They play the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday night at 10 pm followed by the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night at 10 pm.

The Aces drop to 15-6 with the loss, but they are in second place in the Western Conference. The Fever are in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana Fever Hammer Aces Without Caitlin Clark 84-68 was originally published on wibc.com