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Memphis Grizzlies Trade Ja Morant To Portland Trail Blazers

Ja Morant will now be suiting up for the Portland Trail Blazers after the Memphis Grizzlies sent him out west in a trade.

Published on June 30, 2026

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Ja Morant was thought to be one of the top stars of the NBA and a fixture in the plans of the Memphis Grizzlies. However, the team traded Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers, which could signal a fresh start for the talented guard.

Ja Morant, who will turn 27 this August, was one of the most explosive guards the NBA has seen in recent times. What plagued Morant’s career were his off-court exploits, including appearing on social media brandishing weapons and surrounding himself with friends allegedly involved in activities unbecoming of the two-time NBA All-Star.

What was most curious about the trade is how little Memphis gained back for Morant. The Trail Blazers sent Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the team, players who both exist on the wing.

Of the pair, Grant is the more experienced and effective player who poured in over 18 points a game last season. Murray, who was a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, averages nearly 6 points per game.

The Grizzlies’ social media team sent Morant a warm message, and they parted ways, ending a union that began in 2019. Things went awry for Morant starting in March of 2023. Then, the NBA issued an eight-game ban for conduct detrimental to the league and later, a 25-game suspension at the start of the 2023-24 season, both connected to him showing off guns on social media.

Injuries have also plagued Morant’s career, and there are questions about whether he can return to his explosive form. At one point, Morant was one of the NBA’s highest flyers and a walking highlight reel.

Morant will join a backcourt in Portland that features proven veterans Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, who could hopefully spark some competitive fire in him. The Trail Blazers have also rallied around the play of former Washington Wizards player Deni Avdija, who willed the team to its first playoff appearance since 2021 this past season.

Photo: Getty

Memphis Grizzlies Trade Ja Morant To Portland Trail Blazers was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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