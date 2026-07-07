Listen Live
Close
Colts Coverage

Colts Scouts Take: Ohio State Defensive End Caden Curry

Good things come to those who wait. While a proverb as famous as that sounds good, it probably isn’t too applicable to the game of football. But such a comment would apply for Caden Curry’s career.

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Scouts Take: Ohio State Caden Curry

INDIANAPOLIS – Good things come to those who wait.

While a proverb as famous as that sounds good, it probably isn’t too applicable to the game of football.

But such a comment would apply to Caden Curry’s college career.

Anytime a high school player chooses to play football at Ohio State, they better be prepared for a crowded depth chart. Or else that transfer portal will be pretty enticing.

That was especially true for Curry, as he had to wait for a slew of high draft picks to play ahead of him (and make the NFL), before getting his chance.

After 3 years of spot duty as a rotational defensive end and special teams, Curry flourished in his final season with Ohio State.

It led to a 14-game season with Curry racking up 16.5 tackles for sacks and 11.0 sacks.

“There were always guys in front of him, but whenever he had the opportunity, he made plays,” Colts Midwest Area Scout Tyler Hughes says. “Finally, this year he gets the starting opportunity, he had 11 sacks this year, 40 pressures.

“Doesn’t always look great, but this kid is always going to give you everything he’s got, he’s going to be productive, he’s going to bring pressure.”

The aesthetic of Curry as a defensive end, and in particular a very short wingspan for an NFL defensive end, led to more than 200 picks in this past year’s draft went without hearing his name called.

It’s pretty crazy an 11-sack player from Ohio State, facing Big Ten competition, with a high character checkmark, can really go until the middle of Round 6 before being drafted.

So how does Curry make up for a lack of the desired physical traits, yet still produce at a super high level?

“The instincts and his feel for the game, he knows how to set up tackles who are longer than him, he understands angles and all that, how to rush, and just his motor,” Hughes explains.

“It’s hard to block a guy for 50 snaps, who plays hard as hell.”

With a special teams background, Curry could make himself as an attractive guy to dress on game days as a rotational defensive end, thanks to him being able to play on special teams.

For the Colts, Chris Ballard has actually seen Curry play since his high school days at Center Grove.

“I’ve kind of followed him through his career and really, his first three years, he was a role player and really good on (special) teams, like really good,” Ballard says. “And then, Ohio State, I mean, they’re recruiting guys behind (Curry). It’s not like the cupboards are bare at Ohio State. They’re bringing other ends in.

“(Ohio State defensive end coach) Larry Johnson texted me (on draft day) and said, ‘He’s one of the better football players I’ve been around.’ And he is. I mean, he had 11 sacks in the Big Ten.”

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Four racing drivers in colorful uniforms with Honda, DHL, and PNC Bank logos.
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Arrow McLaren Goes ‘All-In’ For 2027 With Major Signings

USA v Belgium - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Historic Run Ends: USMNT Falls to Belgium After Reaching Deepest World Cup Stage in Decades

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Scouts Take: Ohio State Defensive End Caden Curry

Sports News  |  John Herrick

USA Falls to Belgium 4-1 in World Cup Round of 16

Entrepreneurship  |  Cristal Dyer

Assessing the habits of consistently growing small businesses

Lifestyle  |  Rachel Easton

Modern marketing: How strategy vs. execution shapes success

Indianapolis Colts Mandatory Minicamp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Scouts Take: Florida Defensive End George Gumbs Jr.

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Best NBA Players That Never Made The NBA Finals

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close