Colts Round 6, Pick 214 Recap: Ohio State Defensive End Caden Curry

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INDIANAPOLIS – Back home again in Indiana in April?

With the 214th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts took Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry in Round Six.

Here are 3 takeaways on Curry:

Different Defensive End

The Colts waited until Round 5 and 6 to address arguably their biggest need. But it came via two different defensive end selections. In Round 5 it was more of a traits-y guy in Geroge Gumbs Jr. (Florida) and then the highly productive Caden Curry (Ohio State) in Round 6. After waiting several years to ascend to a starting role, Curry had a really good final year at Ohio State with 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. So why did he fall until pick No. 214? Curry, who stands 6-3 and 257 pounds, has one of the shortest wingspans you’ll see for a drafted defensive end.

Welcome Home

The southside of Indianapolis is rejoicing after the selection of the Center Grove product in Curry. Center Grover has produced a couple of different NFL prospects in recent years, and Curry will try to join the likes of Carson Steele and Austin Booker. Curry does bring some notable special teams experience to the NFL, which will be a must if he’s to make the roster. He also moved around the Ohio State defensive line under coordinator (and former NFL coach) Matt Patricia.

Second Edge Rusher

Similar to linebacker, the Colts had a definite need at defensive end entering the draft. This need was more in the quality of it, versus the quantity of the sheer numbers at defensive end. With Laiatu Latu, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Arden Key and Micheal Clemons on the roster, the Colts probably have room for just 1 defensive end to make the roster. But swings at this position are always needed.