Remembering Dennis Reinbold

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the recent passing of team owner Dennis Reinbold. They later talk about the latest free agency rumors across the series.

In the second segment, they preview this weekend’s race from Road America and if anyone can catch back up to Alex Palou’s points lead.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the Elkhart Lake welcoming party and reducing hybrid power for the rest of the season.