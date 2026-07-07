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USA Falls to Belgium 4-1 in World Cup Round of 16

The FIFA World Cup run for the United States ended on Monday night.

Published on July 6, 2026

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USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Alex Grimm / Getty

SEATTLE, WA.–The FIFA World Cup run for the United States ended on Monday night with a 4-1 defeat against Belgium in the Round of 16 at Seattle Stadium.

Belgium took a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute off the foot of Charles De Ketelaere. The United States tied it in the 31st minute when a foul happened outside the box.

Midfielder Malik Tillman kicked the ball into traffic on the ensuing free kick and it deflected off a Belgian defender into net to equalize the match at 1-1.

But it only took two minutes for De Ketelaere to score again and put Belgium back on top 2-1. They had an 11-2 advantage in shots on goal at the half.

On one of those goals, U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese came out of the box to win the ball, but ended up giving it away for an empty-net finish from Hans Vanaken in the 57th minute.

Folarin Balogun ended up playing for the U.S. when he was given a reprieve by FIFA from his red-card suspension.

Belgium added two more goals in the second half.

Belgium moves on to play Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 10th.

USA Falls to Belgium 4-1 in World Cup Round of 16 was originally published on wibc.com

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