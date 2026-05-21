Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever started fast and cruised to a victory over the Portland Fire Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 90-73.

Indiana jumped out to a 28-20 lead after the first quarter and would go on to lead by as many as 26. They never trailed in the contest. Defensively, Indiana held Portland to 19% from three-point range (3-16). They also outrebounded Portland 36-28.

The Fever were led by the trio of Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull. Boston led the way with 24 points and eight rebounds. Mitchell scored 21 points and Hull made all four of her field goals to score 16. Eight different Fever players scored to help them improve to 3-2 on the year.

Bridget Carleton scored 16 points to lead Portland. They dropped to 2-3 with the loss.

On Tuesday, the Fever said there were no injuries on their injury report. But with about 90 minutes prior to tipoff, the Fever listed Caitlin Clark as out with a back injury.

“There’s no managing. She’s healthy. We’re not managing anything. This is just a back issue that we want to make sure we give the time to be ready,” said Fever Head Coach Stephanie White before Wednesday night’s game.

The Fever are back in action at home Friday night against the Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm.

With Caitlin Clark Out, Fever Soar Past Portland 90-73 was originally published on wibc.com