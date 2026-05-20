Former Indy 500 Winners Look Ahead To Sunday’s Race

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We’re just days away from finding out who will kiss the bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

There’s nothing quite like getting the win at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500. A victory can launch a driver to new heights and define a career. Losing is a painful experience that can haunt someone for the rest of their driving days. So, who will get to drink the milk on Sunday? Will it be a young up-and-comer looking to make a name, or will a seasoned veteran take the checkered flag?

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, two former winners of the Indy 500 joined the show and spoke about the thrill of victory and the sting of defeat. Listen to JMV’s conversations with Will Power of Andretti Global and Ryan Hunter-Reay of Arrow McLaren below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!