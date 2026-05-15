1973 Indy 500: The Race That No One Could Forget | Heroes Of The 500

The 1973 Indianapolis 500 stands as one of the darkest and most haunting chapters in Speedway history.

In Heroes of the Indy 500, the story is told not as a tale of victory, but as a painful reminder of how fragile life could be in racing’s most famous event.

Trouble began before the race itself.

During practice, Art Pollard lost his life, casting a shadow over the entire month of May.

Then came the weather.

Rain delays, storms, and even a tornado warning kept pushing the race back, building tension around an event already filled with unease.

RELATED | The Legacy of Rain Delays at the Indianapolis 500

When the race finally started, disaster struck almost at once.

A violent opening-day crash involving 11 cars left Salt Walther badly injured and sent debris into the crowd, hurting several spectators.

What followed was not relief, but more heartbreak.

Later in the race, Swede Savage suffered a horrifying crash that became one of the most searing images in Indy history.

In the confusion that followed, pit crew member Armando Teran was struck and killed by an emergency vehicle rushing to the scene.

Gordon Johncock was declared the winner after rain ended the race early at 133 laps.

No checkered flag was waved.

That absence felt fitting.

In 1973, the Indianapolis 500 did not end in celebration.

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It ended in sorrow, shock, and silence.

1973 Indy 500: The Race That No One Could Forget | Heroes Of The 500 was originally published on wibc.com