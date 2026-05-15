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The Fan & 93.1 WIBC Carb Day Power Hour with Armor Air

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Armor Air | Carb Day Power Hour 2026
  • Date/time: May 22, 11:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • Address: Pagoda Plaza Stage

The Carb Day LIVE MASH-UP Broadcast we have all been waiting for! 🏁

Friday, May 22nd from 11am-12noon

Join JMV along with Hammer & Nigel for an hour of pure chaos, LIVE on 107.5 the Fan AND 93.1 WIBC from the Pagoda Plaza Stage at the one and only Indianapolis Motor Speedway! 🍻🏎️🎙️

While fans are posted up with friends, drinks in hand, cars flying around the track during final Indianapolis 500 practice, JMV from The Fan and Hammer & Nigel from 93.1 WIBC will be bringing the energy live!

Carb Day is one of the biggest party days of the year in Indianapolis, and there’s no better place to be than right in the middle of the action at the track. #UnitedWeParty

The 2026 Carb Day Power Hour is brought to you by Armor Air, Home of the $49 AC Tune Up!

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