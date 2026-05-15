5 Takeaways From Colts 2026 Schedule INDIANAPOLIS – What are the takeaways from the schedule of a Colts season that has been labeled as one with a higher sense of urgency? Here are 5 thoughts on the Colts 2026 schedule (a game-by-game look here):

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty Frontloaded Schedule On paper, this Colts schedule is very, very frontloaded. In the first 9 weeks, you have 8 opponents who have made the playoffs in the last two years. The Titans are the lone opponent in there who doesn’t fit that script. That’s a start to the season as followed: Ravens, at Chiefs, Texans, at Commanders (London), at Steelers, Titans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, Cowboys. When you look at the closing stretch, a road trip to the Eagles in Week 14 is the one that truly stands out.

Source: Tim Warner / Getty Long Wait For Bye Week For the second straight year, the Colts will play overseas, but this time they won’t have their bye week to follow. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. With the Colts and Commanders (a Washington home game) playing in London on October 4th, the Colts will adopt what the franchise did in 2016 and play a game stateside the immediate week after the International game. It’ll be the Colts traveling, albeit a short flight, to take on the Steelers and Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 5. The Colts actually won’t have their bye until Week 13 (December 6th). There is a mini bye via a Thursday night game, but that doesn’t come until Week 11 (at Houston). A Week 5 bye would have been extremely early, with most coaches favoring a break in the middle to just past the middle of the 17-game grind. The Colts will play the Commanders at 9:30 AM eastern at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is a different venue from their other London trip (playing the Jaguars in Wembley Stadium during the ’16 campaign).

Source: Mike Carlson / Getty When Is the Road Trip To Jacksonville? Football hell for the Indianapolis Colts is playing a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The trip there comes on November 1st, in a 1:00 kickoff. In this drought, that dates back to the 2014 season, the Colts have not won a single time in Jacksonville. This Week 8 matchup will be in the middle of the season is breaking a trend of several December/January games in northeast Florida. This road trip concludes a stretch with 4 of 5 games away from home, including a trip to London.

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty Daniel Jones Meets Tough September One item I was curious about come schedule release time was how the September schedule would lay out. Daniel Jones tore his Achilles on December 7, 2025. The Colts will ask him to play in his next football game on September 13, 2026. That’s 281 days in between that serious injury and playing in an NFL game. Assuming Jones is indeed cleared to go for the season opener, will there be any early-season rust from him? If so, the September slate is as followed: Ravens, at Chiefs, Texans.