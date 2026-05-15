Listen Live
Close
Sports

5 Takeaways From Colts 2026 Schedule

What are the takeaways from the schedule of a Colts season that has been labeled as one with a higher sense of urgency?

Published on May 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Colts face 8 playoff teams in first 9 weeks, setting up a challenging start to the season.
  • Bye week comes late in Week 13, after playing in London and a short week in Week 5.
  • Colts' struggle to win in Jacksonville continues, with the Week 8 matchup in the middle of the season.
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

5 Takeaways From Colts 2026 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – What are the takeaways from the schedule of a Colts season that has been labeled as one with a higher sense of urgency?

Here are 5 thoughts on the Colts 2026 schedule (a game-by-game look here):

Indianpolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

Frontloaded Schedule

On paper, this Colts schedule is very, very frontloaded.

In the first 9 weeks, you have 8 opponents who have made the playoffs in the last two years. The Titans are the lone opponent in there who doesn’t fit that script.

That’s a start to the season as followed: Ravens, at Chiefs, Texans, at Commanders (London), at Steelers, Titans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, Cowboys.

When you look at the closing stretch, a road trip to the Eagles in Week 14 is the one that truly stands out.

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Long Wait For Bye Week

For the second straight year, the Colts will play overseas, but this time they won’t have their bye week to follow.

With the Colts and Commanders (a Washington home game) playing in London on October 4th, the Colts will adopt what the franchise did in 2016 and play a game stateside the immediate week after the International game.

It’ll be the Colts traveling, albeit a short flight, to take on the Steelers and Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 5.

The Colts actually won’t have their bye until Week 13 (December 6th). There is a mini bye via a Thursday night game, but that doesn’t come until Week 11 (at Houston).

A Week 5 bye would have been extremely early, with most coaches favoring a break in the middle to just past the middle of the 17-game grind.

The Colts will play the Commanders at 9:30 AM eastern at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is a different venue from their other London trip (playing the Jaguars in Wembley Stadium during the ’16 campaign).

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Source: Mike Carlson / Getty

When Is the Road Trip To Jacksonville?

Football hell for the Indianapolis Colts is playing a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The trip there comes on November 1st, in a 1:00 kickoff.

In this drought, that dates back to the 2014 season, the Colts have not won a single time in Jacksonville.

This Week 8 matchup will be in the middle of the season is breaking a trend of several December/January games in northeast Florida. This road trip concludes a stretch with 4 of 5 games away from home, including a trip to London.

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

Daniel Jones Meets Tough September

One item I was curious about come schedule release time was how the September schedule would lay out.

Daniel Jones tore his Achilles on December 7, 2025. The Colts will ask him to play in his next football game on September 13, 2026.

That’s 281 days in between that serious injury and playing in an NFL game.

Assuming Jones is indeed cleared to go for the season opener, will there be any early-season rust from him?

If so, the September slate is as followed: Ravens, at Chiefs, Texans.

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
Source: Tim Warner / Getty

AFC South Spread Out

Weirdly, the Colts have had some saturated AFC South bunches of games in their schedule.

That’s not really the case here in 2026.

Here’s a rundown of the 6 divisional games: Week 3: vs. Texans; Week 6: vs. Titans; Week 8: at Jaguars; Week 11: at Texans; Week 15: at Titans; Week 18: vs. Jaguars.

And the sad reminder, the Colts haven’t won an AFC South title since the 2014 season (also the last time they won in Jacksonville).

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Takeaways From Colts 2026 Schedule

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Pato O’Ward Leads Practice 3 for the 110th Indy 500

NFL: AUG 20 Preseason - Ravens at Colts
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts 2026 Regular Season Schedule

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

INTERVIEW: Katherine Legge Discusses Being The First Woman To Attempt ‘The Double’

this or that indy 500 cover image for the article being generated
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

This or That: 500 Edition – With Jake Query

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

The Voices That Made the Indy 500 Roar | Heroes Of The 500

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

The Fan morning show 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan updated graphic
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Fan Morning Show

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close