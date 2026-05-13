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Katherine Legge To Be First Woman To Attempt The Double | 202...

Katherine Legge To Be First Woman To Attempt The Double | 2026 Indy 500 + Coca-Cola 600 In Same Day

Tony Stewart remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles in one day.

Published on May 13, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Katherine Legge To Be First Woman To Attempt The Double | 2026 Indy 500 + Coca-Cola 600

Katherine Legge is set to make motorsports history on May 24 by attempting the Memorial Day weekend “Double,” racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in the same day.

When she takes on the challenge, Legge will become the first woman ever to attempt the feat.

The Double remains one of racing’s toughest tests, demanding speed, stamina and quick adaptation across two very different forms of competition.

Legge will start the day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the No. 11 Chevrolet for HMD Motorsports with AJ Foyt Racing in the Indy 500.

She will then travel to Charlotte Motor Speedway to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports in the Coca-Cola 600.

E.l.f. Cosmetics will serve as the primary sponsor for both entries, with Chevrolet power behind each effort.

Only five drivers have previously attempted The Double: John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson.

RELATED | Which Drivers Have Attempted ‘The Double’? Racing Indy 500 And Coca-Cola 600 On Same Day

Of that group, Stewart remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles in one day.

Legge’s bid fits a career built on versatility and endurance.

She has competed in INDYCAR, NASCAR and top-level sports car racing, including events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Sebring.

She has also qualified for every Indianapolis 500 she has entered and owns the record as the fastest woman to qualify for the race.

Now, Legge will try to add another groundbreaking chapter to her already trailblazing career.

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