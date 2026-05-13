Women Who Have Raced In The Indianapolis 500
Women Who Have Raced In The Indianapolis 500
The Indianapolis 500, a race deeply entrenched in tradition and motorsport excellence, has also become a symbol of breaking barriers.
Women have been a part of this iconic event, enriching its legacy and demonstrating resilience, skill, and determination in a field historically dominated by men.
Since the mid-20th century, women have steadily marked their presence at the Speedway.
Competing in the Indy 500 is a test of endurance, skill, and strategic acumen.
For the women who took on this challenge, the path was often marked by unique hurdles.
Despite facing skepticism and countless obstacles, they proved time and again that they deserved a place among the world’s elite racers.
Their courage helped pave the way for greater inclusivity, inspiring future generations to dream big.
Not every woman who took to the track saw overwhelming success, as motorsports is as unpredictable as it is demanding.
However, some achieved milestones that have gone down in history, earning respect and admiration among their peers and fans alike.
Take a look below at Women Who Have Raced In The Indianapolis 500 and what they accomplished in their performances.
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1. Katherine Legge
- Career Indianapolis 500 starts: 3 (2012-13, 2023, 2026)
- Best career Indianapolis 500 finish: 22nd in 2012
- Indianapolis 500 career earnings: $630,430
2. Pippa Mann
- Career Indianapolis 500 starts: 7 (2011, 2013-17, 2019)
- Best career Indianapolis 500 finish: 16th in 2019
- Indianapolis 500 career earnings: $1,516,385
3. Simona de Silvestro
- Career Indianapolis 500 starts: 6 (2010-13, 2015, 2021)
- Best career Indianapolis 500 finish: 14th in 2010
- Indianapolis 500 career earnings: $1,505,645
4. Ana Beatriz
- Career Indianapolis 500 starts: 4 (2010-13)
- Best career Indianapolis 500 finish: 15th in 2013
- Indianapolis 500 career earnings: $1.073,660
5. Milka Duno
- Career Indianapolis 500 starts: 3 (2007-09)
- Best career Indianapolis 500 finish: 19th in 2008
- Indianapolis 500 career earnings: $815,675
6. Danica Patrick
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- Career Indianapolis 500 starts: 8 (2005-11, 2018)
- Best career Indianapolis 500 start: 4th in 2005
- Best career Indianapolis 500 finish: 3rd in 2009
- Career Indianapolis 500 laps led: 29
- Indianapolis 500 career earnings: $2,865,240
- First woman to lead a lap in Indianapolis 500
7. Sarah Fisher
- Career Indianapolis 500 starts: 9 (2000-04, 2007-10)
- Best career Indianapolis 500 start: 9th in 2002
- Best career Indianapolis 500 finish: 17th in 2009
- Indianapolis 500 career earnings: $2,065,325
8. Lyn St. James
- Career Indianapolis 500 starts: 7 (1992-97, 2000)
- Best career Indianapolis 500 start: 6th in 1994
- Best career Indianapolis 500 finish: 11th in 1992
- Indianapolis 500 career earnings: $1,175,974
9. Janet Guthrie
- Career Indianapolis 500 starts: 3 (1977-79)
- Best career Indianapolis 500 start: 14th in 1979
- Best career Indianapolis 500 finish: 9th in 1978
- Indianapolis 500 career earnings: $58,792
- First woman to start in Indianapolis 500