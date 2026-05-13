Women Who Have Raced In The Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis 500, a race deeply entrenched in tradition and motorsport excellence, has also become a symbol of breaking barriers.

Women have been a part of this iconic event, enriching its legacy and demonstrating resilience, skill, and determination in a field historically dominated by men.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Since the mid-20th century, women have steadily marked their presence at the Speedway.

Competing in the Indy 500 is a test of endurance, skill, and strategic acumen.

For the women who took on this challenge, the path was often marked by unique hurdles.

Despite facing skepticism and countless obstacles, they proved time and again that they deserved a place among the world’s elite racers.

Their courage helped pave the way for greater inclusivity, inspiring future generations to dream big.

Not every woman who took to the track saw overwhelming success, as motorsports is as unpredictable as it is demanding.

However, some achieved milestones that have gone down in history, earning respect and admiration among their peers and fans alike.

Take a look below at Women Who Have Raced In The Indianapolis 500 and what they accomplished in their performances.

RELATED | Photos Of Indy 500 Winners Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

1. Katherine Legge