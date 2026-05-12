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Alex Palou Fastest Late in Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Practice

Published on May 12, 2026

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  • Alex Palou posts fastest lap in practice, recovering from early mechanical issues.
  • Team Penske and Conor Daly show strong pace, emerging as potential contenders.
  • Upcoming weather conditions could significantly impact qualifying performance.
The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Greg Rakestraw, as he fills in for Kevin Lee, they recap the first day of practice for the 110th Indy 500 with Alex Palou topping the charts at 225.937 mph late in the session after coming back from mechanical gremlins. They also talk about who looks good in race trim and in qualifying trim.   They later talk about Conor Daly’s impressive day and if he’s a legitimate contender.

In the second segment, they continue to recap day one of practice for the 110th Indy 500 and talk about how good Team Penske looked. They also talk about Kyle Kirkwood’s chances for the race.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they talk about the upcoming weather for qualifying and the rest of practice. They also talk about who looked the best of the one-off entries. They also talk about could differentiate between today’s practice from tomorrows.

The official results of Practice 1 for the 110th Indianapolis 500:

  1. #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  2. #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  3. #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  4. #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  5. #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  6. #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  7. #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)
  8. #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  9. #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  10. #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  11. #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  12. #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  13. #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  14. #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  15. #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  16. #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  17. #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet)
  18. #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  19. #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  20. #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  21. #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  22. #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  23. #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)
  24. #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  25. #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  26. #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  27. #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)
  28. #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  29. #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  30. #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  31. #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  32. #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  33. #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)

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