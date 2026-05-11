Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Pacers Gambled, And Lost. What Comes Next?

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Portland Trail Blazers v Indiana Pacers
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Indiana Pacers made a bet when they traded, among a plethora of other assets, a protected 2026 first rounder for Los Angeles Clippers’ center Ivica Zubac. Unfortunately, Lady Luck was not on their side.  

The Pacers left Chicago empty handed after they drew the 5th-overall selection, which heads to Los Angeles as part of the compensation for Zubac. It’s an incredibly disappointing gut punch for the Pacers; after a 19-win season that was largely the result of injuries to key players, you can forgive Pacers fans for thinking they were owed a bit of good fortune. Alas, the basketball gods had no sympathy for Indiana.  

As upsetting as the results are right now, all is not lost. Zubac fills a big hole on the Pacers roster; had they not made the trade and kept the 5th pick, it’s a hole they might have struggled to fill. If Tyrese Haliburton comes back at full strength from his Achilles injury, the Pacers championship window should still be wide open, and will remain so for at least the next two seasons. Missing out on a Top 4 pick sucks, but the impact won’t really be felt until 3-4 years from now.  

Sometimes the cards (or in this case, ping pong balls) fall your way, and sometimes they don’t. For the Pacers, all they can do now is move forward, hope Zubac proves to be worth it, try to capitalize on the championship window they have created. During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, John gave his thoughts on how they can do just that, as well as his overall reaction to the lottery outcome. Listen to that and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
NTT INDYCAR Series Sonsio Grand Prix
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Christian Lundgaard Denies David Malukas for Indy GP Win

Portland Trail Blazers v Indiana Pacers
Sports  |  James Adams

The Pacers Gambled, And Lost. What Comes Next?

Health  |  Lettecha Johnson

The reality of weight, health, and metabolism after competitive sports

Arrow McLaren Driver Meet & Greet with Pato O'Ward
Sports  |  Heidi Brewer

Arrow McLaren Meet & Greet with Pato O’Ward!

2024 LSU Archive
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

A.J. Haulcy Bringing Versatility, Playmaking To Colts Defense

AUTO: MAY 27 IndyCar Series - Indianapolis 500
5 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History

Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

The Fan morning show 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan updated graphic
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Fan Morning Show

F1 Grand Prix of Miami
10 Items
All Sports  |  Editorial Staff

10 Photos of Viral Formula 1 Miami GP Girl, Ivana Knoll

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
31 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close