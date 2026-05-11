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Arrow McLaren Meet & Greet with Pato O’Ward!

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Arrow McLaren Driver Meet & Greet with Pato O'Ward
  • Date/time: May 19, 5:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Kroger in Speedway
  • Address: 5718 Crawfordsville Rd, Speedway, Indiana

Arrow Mclaren is back at Kroger for the 2026 Meet the Driver Experience!

This year, Jake Query will be on site with Arrow McLaren driverPato O’Ward, courtesy of Mission Foods!

The event will take place from 5PM to 6PM, so stop by for your chance to take a photo or grab an autograph before the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

There will also be samples from Mission Foods and a McLaren super car!

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