Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History

At the Indianapolis 500, greatness is often measured in inches and decided in a heartbeat.

For 200 laps, drivers push the edge of control at speeds that leave no room for doubt, knowing that one perfect move, one late charge, or one split-second mistake can change racing history forever.

That’s what makes the closest finishes at Indy so unforgettable.

They are more than dramatic endings.

They are tests of nerve, timing, and precision on one of the most iconic stages in sports.

The roar of the crowd, the tension of the final lap, and the sight of cars charging toward the yard of bricks create a kind of pressure few events can match.

In those final moments, legends are made and heartbreak arrives just as fast.

These five finishes capture the pure thrill of Indianapolis at its best, where fractions of a second separate victory from what might have been.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History.

RELATED | The Indy 500 Audio Guaranteed to Give You Chills

RELATED | The Ultimate Country Playlist for the Indy 500!

1. Al Unser Jr. grabs the checkered flag just 0.043 seconds before Scott Goodyear in 1992.

The 1992 Indianapolis 500 delivered one of the closest finishes in race history, with Al Unser Jr. beating Scott Goodyear by just 0.043 seconds. It was a blink-and-you-miss-it finish that still stands as an Indy 500 classic.