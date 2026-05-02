Listen Live
Close
Beyond The Bricks

The Best Interviews of Sid Collins

Published on May 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyond The Bricks IndyCar Podcast on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Source: N/A / n/a

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the best interviews from Sid Collins, from Paul Russo, Mickey Thompson, Masten Gregory, Andy Granatelli, Colin Chapman, and Charlie Brockman.   

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the best interviews from Sid Collins, from Lorne Greene, Gus Grissom, Jayne Mansfield, and Ceasar Romero.    

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the career of Sid Collins and how he always showed love to the radio network.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Georgia v Mississippi State
11 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Takeaways From Colts 2026 Draft

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Indianpolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
9 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Winners And Losers From Colts 2026 Offseason

2017 Kentucky Derby
19 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close