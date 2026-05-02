The Best Interviews of Sid Collins

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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the best interviews from Sid Collins, from Paul Russo, Mickey Thompson, Masten Gregory, Andy Granatelli, Colin Chapman, and Charlie Brockman.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the best interviews from Sid Collins, from Lorne Greene, Gus Grissom, Jayne Mansfield, and Ceasar Romero.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the career of Sid Collins and how he always showed love to the radio network.