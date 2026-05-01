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Carson Hocevar Shows Interest in Indy 500

Published on April 30, 2026

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NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Source: David Jensen / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about early contract talks between Nolan Siegel, Marcus Ericsson, Marcus Armstrong and more. They also talk about Mick Schumacher dealing with a left wrist injury ever since his crash at St. Petersburg. They later talk about the Indy 500 pace car unveiling and IU football head coach Curt Cignetti as the driver.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about Carson Hocevar going on the Dale Jr. Download saying he would love to do the Indy 500.   

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about Dennis Hauger’s newest engineer.    

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