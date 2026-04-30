The Names & Voices of Yesteryear

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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they talk about the passing of Merle Bettenhausen. They later look back at names and voices of the past such as Emil Andres, Tony Bettenhausen, and Jimmy Daywalt.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the names and voices of the past, such as Freddie Agabashian, Bill Vukovich II, and Joie Chitwood.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the names and voices of the past, such as Duke Nalon and Rex Mays.